Ralph Keppy Jr

May 9, 1939-June 2, 2018
DURANT, Iowa - Ralph A. Keppy, Jr., 79, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Ralph was born in Davenport on May 9, 1939, to Ralph and Viola (Peters) Keppy, Sr.
Ralph graduated from Davenport High School in 1957. He farmed and raised hogs his entire life in Scott County. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and a member of the Farmer's Coop Elevator Board, Scott County Farm Bureau, Scott County Pork Producers, Walcott Community Club, the Durant Athletic Boosters and Durant Wrestling Association. He served many years on the Durant Polka Fest Committee.
He played fast pitch softball and still enjoyed watching games in Walcott and his grandchildren's sporting events and livestock shows. He showed hogs at many County, State and National shows.
Ralph married Lorraine R. Kraft on November 26, 1960, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2003. He later married Shirley A. Schluensen on March 26, 2005, in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery, Iowa.
Ralph is survived by his wife Shirley of Davenport, sons: Loren (Jeantee) of Durant and Myron (Lori) of Port Byron, Ill., grandchildren: Kaylee, Jake (Julie), Collin, Mitchell and Kara Keppy and 6 brothers: Allen (Donna) of Bennett, Ned (Gladys) of Muscatine, Lloyd (Janalee) of Eldridge, Jack (Bev) of Donahue, Larry (Kristina) of Florida and Merle (Janet) of Davenport, step-sons: Scott (Amy) Arp of Brimfield, Ill., and Dr. Eric (Kathy) Arp of Mtn. Home, Ark., 10 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durant or Riverdale Athletic Boosters or the Mississippi Valley Fair Swine Department in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.