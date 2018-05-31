Randy Hoff

October 6, 1943-May 22, 2018
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Randy Everett Hoff was born on October 6, 1943, and passed away on May 22, 2018, at the age of 74.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Diane Dunn Hoff, who passed away in 2012.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Everett Hoff and his wife, Melanie: granddaughter, Sophia Hoff; brother, Rick Hoff, and his wife, Terry; and extended family and friends.
All family and friends will miss Randy dearly.
Randy graduated from Davenport (Iowa) Central High School and later received a B.A. degree from the University of Iowa and a master's degree. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the University of Iowa Alumni Association, San Antonio chapter.
He married Diane on October 1, 1966. They were together during his 26-year military career. Before his retirement from the Army as a Lt. Col they traveled around the world as well as to many duty stations in the United States. He was active in the MOAA Alamo Chapter and was a member of Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018, 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church, 16425 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, Texas, 78247.
Donations may be made to the church or to the MOAA Alamo Chapter.