Randy Raymond

May 13, 1950 - May 30, 2018

DAVENPORT —  Randy Ray Raymond. Born May 13, 1950, age 68, resident of Crest Ridge Center, Maquoketa, IA, died May 30, 2018, at Genesis East, Davenport.

