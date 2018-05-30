August 9, 1972 - May 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Raul Limon Alvarez, 45, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf.
Visitation is Thursday, May 31, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Raul was born August 9, 1972, in Las Mercedes, Durango, Mexico, the son of Luis Limon Rosales and Eloisa Alvarez Guillen. He married Lynn Long on June 26, 1995, in Las Vegas. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn, and their daughter, Eloisa Isabel Limon; his daughter, Ella Terhune; one sister; and five brothers.
