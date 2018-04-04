June 8, 1937-April 1, 2018
DAVENPORT —Renate Menzl, 80, of Davenport, went home to our Lord on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. There will be no services.
She was born June 8, 1937, in Berlin, Germany. Surviving WWII, she and her sister, Christa, joined Circus Althoff in 1955. In 1957, she met her future husband, Friedrich Menzl. After traveling throughout Europe, they immigrated to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, in late 1958. They farmed 365 acres of wheat outside Saskatoon. In 1970, with four children and two suitcases, they immigrated to the United States. She retired from Jumer's Castle Lodge as the executive baker, where she was well-known for her cinnamon rolls and tortes.
She enjoyed helping others, gardening and history, and was very giving. She and Fred traveled the world and had visited more than 18 countries, and all the states, camping along the way.
She is survived by daughters, Franziska Menzl of Dalton, Georgia, and Susan Menzl-Johnson of Davenport; sons, Andre Menzl and his wife, Lynne Johnson, of Bettendorf, and Robert Menzl and his wife, Atsuko Irie-Menzl, of Kyoto, Japan; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Christa Kuhne of Berlin. She was preceded in death by her husband and two grandchildren.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.