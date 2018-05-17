Renee Spragg

February 7, 1955 - May 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Renee Odell Spragg, 63, of Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial, will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, at St. Anthony's Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends before the Mass at 9 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, Davenport.
Renee passed away Friday, May 11, 2018.
Born February 7, 1955 to Robert Irwin Spragg Sr. and Odell/Peggy Marie (Cook) Spragg.
Survivors: son, Brad (Angie) Decker; grandchildren, Tyson, Zachary and Jennifer; brother, Robert (Nancy) Spragg Jr.; sisters, Rhonda (Bill) Parris, Roxanne (Bill) Powers III, Rose Little; many great-nephews/nieces, aunts/uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents, and son, Brent Decker.