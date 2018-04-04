March 8, 1961-April 1, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Rev. James P. DeBisschop, 57, pastor of St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley, and Mary Our Lady of Peace, Orion, passed away Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, Moline, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the DeBisschop family endowment fund for Catholic Education.
Father Jim was born March 8, 1961, in Davenport, the son of Jean and Faye DeBisschop.
Father Jim was a Priest for the Diocese of Peoria.
Survivors include his siblings, Mary and Ron Cowser, Thomas and Deanna DeBisschop, Peter and Judith DeBisschop, and twin brother, John and Tamara DeBisschop; nieces and nephews, Amy, Michael, Anne, Matt (Nina), Emily (Ryan), Patricia (Steve), Ben (Liz), Jamie, P.J., Leo and Lucy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.
