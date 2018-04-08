September 26, 1928-April 4, 2018
BETTENDORF — The Rev. John F. Hynes, 89, a resident of Bettendorf and a priest of the Diocese of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center–East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4095 18th St., Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at St. John Vianney with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made Priests Aid Society, Congregation to the Humility of Mary, or a parish of your choice. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the Hynes family with arrangements.
John Francis Hynes was born September 26, 1928, in Davenport the son of John F. and Ellen A. (Browne) Hynes. John was educated in Davenport, attending Sacred Heart School, St. Ambrose Academy and St. Ambrose College, receiving his BA degree in Philosophy in 1951. He attended St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, receiving his STB degree in Theology in 1953. John Hynes was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Davenport at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport on June 4, 1955, by Bishop Ralph Hayes.
Fr. Hynes was assistant pastor at St. Mary of the Visitation in Ottumwa, Iowa, (1955-65), St. Boniface's, Clinton (1965-67), and St. Joseph's, DeWitt, Iowa, (1967-70). He served as pastor at St. Joseph's, Davenport, (1970-83), St. Ann's, Long Grove, (1983-91), St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport, (1991-94), and Our Lady of the River, LeClaire, (1994-1998). He was a member of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission from 1970-84, and the Priests' Senate from 1977-80, serving two terms as president. Fr. Hynes retired July 7, 1998. He had also assisted at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf for 13 years.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Beckman, Margaret Koehler and Bette Stevenson; numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; a sister Katherine Dickson; a brother Joseph Hynes; and 4 brothers-in-law, Arthur Dickson, Pete Beckman, Kenneth Koehler and John Stevenson
