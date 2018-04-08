April 5, 2018
MOLINE — The Rev. Kenneth D. Kuenning, 87, died April 5, 2018, at his home in Moline, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. He was pastor emeritus of the Church of Peace United Church of Christ in Rock Island, which he served from 1969 to 1995.
He was a graduate of Memorial High School in St. Marys, Ohio; Mission House College, (Lakeland University), in Plymouth, Wisconsin; and Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri. He was ordained into the Christian ministry in June 1956 in his home church, St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church in St. Marys.
He was an intern at Morningside Community Church, Inglewood, California and served pastorates at First Reformed Church, Rising Sun, Indiana,'56-'59; St. Paul Church, Staunton, Illinois, '59-'65; and Boonville, Missouri, '65-‘69, prior to moving to the Quad-Cities.
In 1957, Ken was a delegate to the Uniting General Synod of the United Church of Christ, merging the Evangelical and Reformed Church and the Congregational and Christian Churches, in Cleveland, Ohio. In the early 1960s, he accompanied the last load of cattle to post-war Germany for Heifer Project International.
During his ministry in Rock Island, he founded the Community Caring Conference in 1976, an independent self-help block club organization that helps neighbors get to know one another and unite in addressing mutual neighborhood and community concerns to improve the quality of life within the areas in which they live.
In the 1980s, he provided leadership and support in launching the Quad-Cities Interfaith, an organization comprised of persons from Protestant, Roman Catholic and Jewish faith communities from Iowa and Illinois, which continues to work together on community issues.
During his years in ministry, he served on various association committees: Church and Ministry, Stewardship and Evangelism in the Illinois Conference, served as a camp counselor, and took youth groups to Estes Park, YMCA of the Rockies, the United Nations in New York, visited representatives in Washington, and work camps in Back Bay Mission. He also participated in a march with Martin Luther King, Jr. in Chicago; he supported and firmly believed in civil rights.
He and his wife, Delores (Dee), enjoyed camping across this country with their children during their growing-up years, and led trips to the Holy Land in the 1980s. He loved his family and the Church with his whole heart. He and Dee enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Their children are Laurie Albright, Manchester, Missouri, Annette Hong (Peter) Ankeny Iowa, Mary Gross (Rev. Robert) Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Paul Kuenning (Charlotte), Whitewater, Wisconsin. His grandchildren are David (Maria) Hong and son Ian, Woodbridge, Virginia, Kristina Grier (Travis), Hillsboro, Oregon, Deanna (Corey) Wright, Green Bay Wisconsin, Emily Kuenning, Green Bay, Sarah Gross and Daniel Gross, Waukesha Wisconsin.
He is further survived by his brother, Ed Kuenning (Wilma); nieces, Druann (Gary) Whitaker, and Kimberly (Rick) Werling, and nephew, Mark (Beverly) Kuenning, of Celina, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Dixie, and nephew, Travis (Chris) Kuenning, of St. Marys; and cousins Bill (Karen) Bloomhorst and Dale Speckman.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Ada Kuenning, and brother Jack Kuenning of St. Marys.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Church of Peace UCC Sustaining Fund.
Viewing will be Friday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A funeral will be officiated by the Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield on Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. at Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.