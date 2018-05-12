July 28, 1946-May 10, 2018
LOWDEN, Iowa — Rex Marion McCreight, 71 of Lowden, Iowa, passed away on Thursday May 10, 2018, at the Clarence (Iowa) Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Free Lutheran Church in Wheatland, Iowa, with the Rev. Eric Swenson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. A Masonic Scottish Rite service only will be held on Monday May 14, at 7 p.m. at the Wheatland Community Hall with public welcome.
Rex was born on July 28, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Rex and Margaret (Buckley) McCreight. He married Barbara Smith on December 23, 1988, in Tipton, Iowa.
Rex was a Marine Corps Rt. Gunnery Sargent from 1967-1973, a member of the Christian Free Lutheran Church, the Lowden Legion & Amvets, Zealous Lodge 435 Oxford Junction, 32nd Degree Mason, Last Position Master of the Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Cedar Rapids, and Cedar Valley Iris & Day Lily Society. He was the mayor of Lowden from 1995-1999 and served on the city council. Rex was a past president of the Friends of the Animals in Tipton. He worked at Cargill North Star Steel–Gerdau Ameristeel in Wilton, Iowa, in management for 35 years. Rex enjoyed gardening, having chickens, feeding the birds, volunteering on various city projects and was known around town as the “cat whisperer," rescuing homeless cats and finding them homes. Rex also enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Sandra (Kip) Esbaum of Lowden and Patricia Jones of New London, Iowa; adopted son, Jerry L. McCreight of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Gaige Gill, Laettner Esbaum, Elle Esbaum, Pavin Esbaum, Claire Jones, Rex Allen McCreight, Jerry J. McCreight, Joseph McCreight and Amber McCreight.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Clarence Nursing Home, Christian Free Lutheran Church, or the Friends of the Animals in Tipton.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.