Rex Schwaninger

April 18, 1949-May 24, 2018
BETTENDORF — Rex A. Schwaninger, 69, of Bettendorf, passed away May 24, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Kiwanis, Cushing's Support Research Foundation csrf.net, or charity of your choice.
Rex was born on April 18, 1949, to Elgin and Dorothy Schwaninger in Beatrice, Nebraska. On August 23, 1969, he was united in marriage to Margie Almquist. They had one son, Rich. They moved to Iowa in 1980, where Rex became manager and part owner of Dultmeier Sales. Rex was involved with Rich's teams, from wrestling to baseball. He joined Kiwanis and was active in community projects. In 2009, Rex retired from Dultmeier due to his health issues. Rex and Margie enjoyed traveling the world. He volunteered in the afterschool program at Hoover Elementary. Rex loved sports, particularly the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Cubs.
Those left to honor Rex's memory are his wife of 48 years, Margie; his son Rich; sisters Joyce Hoffman and Judy Larson; brother Roger (Phyllis) Schwaninger; brother-in-law Max Bates; very special friends, Gretchen and Dan Owen, and “grandchildren” Reid and Charlotte, whom he loved with all his heart; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Bates.
