Rhonda R. Elder

December 24, 1949-May 17, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Rhonda R. Edler (Weinert), 68, of East Moline, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA or Rock Island County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Rhonda was born December 24, 1949, to Frank and Ruby (George) Weinert. She was united in marriage to Lester Edler on October 28, 2005, in Rock Island. She worked for the last 21 years for Walmart as a sales associate.
Family and friends were important to Rhonda. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had love and compassion for all animals. Rhonda was known for her extensive jewelry collection. Rhonda left a loving impression on every person she met.
Survivors include her husband, Lester; children, Tammy (Lloyd) Raymond, Brian (Dawn) Glaudel, and Candice (Ben) Nelson; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Dixie Sisco; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Weinert; and nephew, Archie Weinert.