Ricard Perez

March 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Petty Officer First Class Ricard A. Perez will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Ricard passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the age of 36. He will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Emily Johnson; his children; father, Adolfo Perez Sanchez; brothers and sisters, Melvin, AdolFiito, Perla and Yuriel (all of the Dominican Republic). His mother, Adalgisa Mercado, preceded Ricard in death.
Ricard worked for the US Navy as a recruiter in Davenport and also as Aviation Maintenance Administration man. He earned several awards and medals including Jr. Sailor of the Year, National Defense and Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, 2 Good Conduct Medals, 3 Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, 2 Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbons.
Everyone he came in contact with will forever remember Ricard's brilliant smile and contagious laugh. His effervescent personality brought joy wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Rock Church Building Fund at 5335 Carey Ave., Davenport, IA 52807.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.