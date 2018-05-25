July 25, 1951-May 20, 2018
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Richard A. Carlucci passed away May 20, 2018, with the sun shining on his face, listening to James Taylor, while holding the hand of his loving wife.
Richard was born July 25, 1951, in Chicago, and attended Carmel High School in Mundelein, Illinois. He graduated from Western Illinois University and later went on to receive a master's degree in public administration from the University of Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Carlucci; children, Tony Carlucci (Lilly), Kaitlin Wonder (Lance) and Collin Carlucci; sisters, Kathleen Serrano and Colleen Carlucci; and grandchildren, Blakely, Maxwell, and Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by parents, Doc (Richard) Carlucci and Corrine Carlucci (O'Riley), and his sister Maureen McLendon.
Richard served as town manager of Plainfield Indiana, for 28 years. He was most proud of the thriving parks system and the Recreation and Aquatic Center that now shares his name.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 24, at St. Susanna Catholic Church in Plainfield. Funeral services will be Friday, May 25, at 4 p.m. at St. Susanna.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Alzheimer's Association 50 E. 91st Ste. 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46209-4830 or the Plainfield Parks Beneficent Fund 206 West Main St. Plainfield, Indiana 46168.
Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Condolences can to be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com