Oct. 11, 1930 — May 11, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Richard "Dick" J. Requet, 87, of Rock Island, joined his Heavenly Father on May 11, 2018.
Visitation will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, on Monday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a recitation of the rosary at 3:30 p.m. A solemn Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at St Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
Memorials may be made to Alleman High School and St Pius X Church of Rock Island.
Dick was born on October 11, 1930, to Harry F. and Frances F. Zehnle Requet in Quincy, Illinois. He lived in Quincy until 1938, when his family moved to Rock Island. Dick attended Rock Island public schools, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1948. He married Mary E. Crossman on Oct. 11, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 2002. Dick was preceded in death by Mary, October 22, 2010.
Dick was the manager of several Quad-City Eagle Food Centers for many years before going into the restaurant business. In 1963, Dick and Mary became the proud business owners of the Italian Village Restaurant of Moline and later Rock Island. He opened the Alpine Village Ice Cream Parlor adjacent to the Rock Island restaurant, utilizing the Pietcher’s Ice Cream Parlor recipes where he worked early in his life. They renamed the Rock Island business ReQuette’s in the mid-1980s and retired in the mid-1990s.
Dick enjoyed his summers with Mary and their family at their lake home in Hackensack, Minnesota, on Woman Lake. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion at Sacred Heart and St. Pius X Catholic churches, Rock Island. Dick, being a “Man of God,” had a strong faith and was committed to Catholic values and teachings. He and Mary have been strong supporters of Alleman High School from which three generations of the family have graduated and where he operated the school cafeteria for six years.
In addition, Dick was a member of the Bettendorf Moose Club, the Moline Optimist Club and a former president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. During retirement, he volunteered at the Salvation Army food distribution.
In 2012, Dick married a lifelong friend of his and Mary’s, Barbara L. (McGuire) Trout. Together they enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to Arizona, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Colorado. They continued the tradition of spending time at Dick’s summer home in Minnesota.
Dick is survived by his wife Barbara; six children and their spouses, Richard Jr. and Patricia Requet of Moline, David and Lynda Requet, Theresa and Stephen Riley of Battle Creek, MI, Angela and Tom Keesy of New Port Ritchie, FL, Anne and Richard Rasmussen of Rock Island, and Dr. Edward and Margaret Requet of Eden Prairie, MN; stepchildren Christy and Jim Womack of Hammond, LA and Diane Overstreet and husband, Pete Tyler, of Rock Island; 15 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; sister Marjorie Knoblauch of Pillager, MN; step-brothers Larry and Diane Requet of Taylor Ridge, IL and Randy and Faye Requet of Peoria, AZ. Dick is preceded in death by his parents and Vera (Pat) Requet, his step-mother.
