Richard Frieden

June 2, 2018
MUSCATINE/BETTENDORF - Richard D. Frieden, 85, from Muscatine/Bettendorf, passed away on June 2, 2018.
Visitation for Richard will be Wednesday, June 6, 2018, from 3-6 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the family in memory of Richard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Richard was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He is at peace, and looking forward to happy times with those that have gone before him. It's hard saying goodbye to the ones that have nurtured and loved us our entire lives, and there will be tears for those left behind.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people from Genesis Hospice and Clarissa Cook Hospice. A special thanks to Maggie, Peggy, and Sandy.