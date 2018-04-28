Richard G. Schnack

July 30, 1957-April 26, 2018
DAVENPORT - Richard Gene Schnack was born on July 30, 1957, in Clinton, the son of Raymond C.O. and Lois (Mohr) Schnack. He graduated Clinton High School in 1975. He married Mary Manspeaker on April 24, 1982, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Rich was a store manager with Petersen Hagge Furniture and Klavohns in Iowa. Rich coached softball for his daughters and baseball for his grandson. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school, church and sporting events, traveling, golfing, and rooting for his favorite teams the Vikings and Twins. Rich was a proud blood donor and also participated in the Iowa Donor Network.
Rich is survived by his wife: Mary of Davenport, daughters: Lauren (Gary) Green of Blue Grass, Leslie (Justin) Shaffer of Clinton, Michelle (Ryan Bobst) Schnack of Blue Grass; six grandchildren: Jaylen and Riley Green, Cameron and Josiah Shaffer, and Danielle and Levi Bobst; his siblings: Ray (Esther Eich) Schnack of North Carolina, Karen (Lynn) Daniels of Clinton, John (Darlene) Schnack of Missouri, Elizabeth Mink of Clinton, and Paul (Lynn) Schnack of DeWitt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Ellen and Helen, and his brother: Robert.
Memorials can be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church or American Lung Association for smoking cessation.