August 4, 1937-May 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Richard K. Stradt, 80, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 10, 2018.
A gathering to celebrate his life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the home of his daughter, Virginia, 3828 15th St. C, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of the Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
He was born August 4, 1937, in Davenport, to Arnold and Velma (Whitaker) Stradt. He liked nature, walking and reading.
He is survived by 11 children, 23 grandchildren and their families, and several siblings.
