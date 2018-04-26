Febuary 6, 1964-April 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Richard (Rick) L. Wehde, 54, died peacefully at Genesis hospital on April 23, 2018 with his sister by his side. Rick was born on Feb. 6, 1964, to David F. and Sheryl (Dodds) Wehde in Maquoketa, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Rick worked for Threaded Products Inc. for over 25 years. He loved the Packers, Kid Rock, billiards, children, animals and partying with friends. Rick championed the effort to preserve the “mullet.” He is survived by his sister, Julie Jurkowski of Davenport; nephews, Robert (Kelsey) Jurkowski (Bettendorf), John Jurkowski (Elwood), David M. Wehde (California), Tyler Wehde (Illinois); niece Sheryl Wehde (Illinois); and three great-nephews, Jack, Wyatt and Theo Jurkowski. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David L. Wehde. May they rest in peace.
A gathering to celebrate Rick's life will be held at Stoeger's bar in Davenport on April 30 from 4-7 p.m. Green Bay Packer attire is encouraged.