August 6, 1949-June 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Rita E. Long, 68, a resident of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
A memorial service to celebrate Rita's life will be noon Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Rita was born on August 6, 1949, in Keokuk, Iowa, a daughter of John C. “Jack” and Grace (Gilbert) Long. She came to Davenport in 1980. Rita worked for many years as an office manager at Thinkers Presshessco in downtown Davenport. She retired from Metro Lab in 2016.
Rita was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, singing, making homemade cards and giving them to family and friends. She was a scorekeeper for various softball leagues in the area, and claimed she had terrible luck, “never winning big at bingo.” Rita also had great love for animals, especially cats.
Rita is survived by her siblings, Robert Long, Davenport, Mary Claire (William) Bersbach, Galena, Illinois, James Long, Lawrence (Sandy) Long, all of Keokuk, Joan (Paul) Gilkerson, Kahoka, Missouri, and Jeanne (Billy) Buckner, Keokuk; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Mercedes Long. May they rest in peace.
