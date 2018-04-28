Nov. 12, 1921 — April 30, 2018
LONG GROVE — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Rita M. Claeys, 96, a resident of Long Grove, will be Monday, April 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at St. Ann's. There will be a rosary service at 4:30 p.m., and additional visitation Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Rita passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at her home in Long Grove. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rita M. DeSchepper was born on Nov. 12, 1921, in Davenport, a daughter of Peter and Josephine (Murphy) DeSchepper. She married Felix Claeys on Oct. 27, 1943, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. He preceded her in death Jan. 31, 2011.
Rita earned her teaching degree and taught school in North Scott County Schools for 15 years. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and was a founding member of St. Ann's Guild. She played the organ at St. Ann's and St. Philip and James at Grand Mound.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann's Building Fund or Cemetery.
Those left to honor Rita's memory include her children, Francis Claeys, Long Grove, Mary Ann (David) Schanze, Grand Mound, Raymond Claeys, Eldridge and Madonna Hughes, DeWitt; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Felix, her brother, Francis “Bud” DeSchepper and son-in-law, Richard Hughes. May they rest in peace.
