March 16, 1930-May, 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Robert Baxter Kelly, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2018, at Third Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, at Third Missionary Baptist Church.
He was born March 16, 1930, the son of Will and Allie Kelly. Member of Third Missionary Baptist Church. Served in the U.S. Army. Married Gracie King Kelly. She preceded him in death. Retired from John Deere in 1984.
Survivors include many family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
