Robert Bergert

July 31, 1939-April 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert A. Bergert, 78, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family for a college fund for his great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Robert was born on July 31, 1939, to Delmar and Mary (Neumann) Bergert in Davenport. He had a twin brother, Richard, who passed away on May 7, 2014. He was united in marriage to Susan Stickney on June 15, 1968, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Robert spent time in the Army during the Korean War peace time. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal on April 2, 1993, after over 27 years of service.
Robert was a loving, quiet, kind-hearted man. He dearly loved his family and they meant the world to him. He enjoyed doing puzzles, playing bingo at CASI, and macramé, among many other crafts. He was a Northwest Turner Hall member. He would support his grandchildren in all their events, from sporting events to beauty pageants. He would often love to take long quiet drives and enjoyed spending time with his furry friends Snowball and Bear.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Bergert; son, Mike (Jenine) Bergert; grandchildren, Drew (Jocelyn) Runge and their son, Dax; Shelbi Huskey, and great-grandson, Carson, and great-granddaughter Kaylynn; Shelby K. (Anthony) Nordstrom; and Cheyanne (Noah Shrader) Bergert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother.