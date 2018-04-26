July 3, 1930-April 24, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Robert “Bob” Cheffer, 87, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday April 24, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, with his family by his side. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Bob was born July 3, 1930, in Kankakee Illinois, the son of Elmer and Lillian (Daugherty) Cheffer. Bob was a graduate of Bradley University, where he met the love of his life of 64 years. Bob and Arlene (Shaw) were married June 27, 1953, at Elmwood Methodist Church. Bob first worked at Alexander Lumber and Joliet Federal Savings and Loan until moving to the Quad-Cities in 1973. Bob was president of Rock Island Federal Savings and Loan and later was vice president at Metrobank in East Moline. Bob was a real estate appraiser early in his banking career and also in his retirement, having his own appraisal company and serving with the Society of Real Estate Appraisers of which he held the designation of SRA and RM within the appraisal community. Bob was a veteran, serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953.
Bob was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline and served on the financial board and with the food pantry. He was past president of the Rock Island Rotary and was a member of the East Moline Rotary. Bob served the Quad-Cities Lions Club and was a Mason. Bob served the city of East Moline as alderman of the 6th Ward, elected to the City Council in 2011, serving until 2018. He also served on the East Moline Planning Commission for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife Arlene; children, Roger Cheffer, East Moline, Todd (Beth) Cheffer, Belleville, Illinois, and Cynthia Quillin, East Moline; grandchildren, Patrick (LeAnn) Quillin, Bobby (Taelor) Cheffer, Joel Cheffer, Keaton Cheffer, and Tori Cheffer. Also, great-grandchildren: Adeline Cheffer, Charleigh Quillin and Harper Quillin; and twin brother, William (Irma) Cheffer of Kankakee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John, Mildred, Fred and Bea.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Food Pantry at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, or University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
