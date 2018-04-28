July 28, 1928-April 26, 2018
MOLINE - Robert “Bob” P. Rock Sr., 89, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Avenue, Moline. Visitation will be Monday, April 30, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal where military honors will be performed by the Moline American Legion Post 246. In lieu of flowers and statuary, memorials may be to the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Bob was born on July 28, 1928, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the son of Paul and Elizabeth Evans Rock. He married Ann D. Maciurak on November 22, 1952, in Perth Amboy, N.J.; she preceded him in death in 1993. He later married Sharon L. Anselmi on November 15, 2003, in Moline. Bob was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Navy from 1946-1948. Bob worked for the Headquarters of the United States Army Weapons Command at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 29 years, retiring in 1978. He then worked at Esterdahl Mortuary, Ltd. from 1978 to 2014. Bob was a member of the F.O.E. #1112 of Moline and the Moline American Legion Post 246.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; sons, Robert P. Rock, Mt. Vernon, WA, and Paul J. Rock, Tulsa, OK; daughter, Diane Starr, Auburn, WA; step-daughters, Jessica Berhenke, Hampton, Ill., and Amanda Rentfro, Moline; 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Ann; and his parents.
