Robert Creen

July 13, 1932 - May 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert Joe Creen, 85, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at his home.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park with military honors by American Legion Post 26, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School.
Joe was born July 13, 1932, in Moline, the son of Albert and Minnie (Petersen) Creen. He married Diane DeKeyrel on November 17, 1951. He later married Judy Shannon on January 9, 1981.
Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Joe retired in 1992 as manager of governmental sales in the national sales Ddvision at Deere & Co., Moline, after 35 years.
Joe was a proud supporter of Alleman High School and was in the first graduating class of 1950. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the Fighting Illini. Joe enjoyed playing in his weekly euchere group, golfing with his nephews and meeting with his Saturday Hafner's group. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and his Creen family. He especially looked forward to the Creen family golf tournaments and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors: wife, Judy; daughter, Colleen (Steve) Tollenaer, Rock Island; stepson, Michael (Amey) Meyer, Franklin, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Matthew (Audrey) Tollenaer, Atlanta, Georgia, and Jennifer (Chad) Harland, Blue Grass, Arden Meyer and Holden Meyer, both of Franklin; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Quasny, Moline, Beverly Pilichowski, Moline and Clare “Sally” (Jack) VanOteghem, Moline; sisters in-law, Doris Creen, Rapids City, and Joan Creen, Moline. He was preceded by son, Jeff; sisters, Phyllis, Helen, Pat, Lois and Kay; and brothers, Ken, Paul, Gene and Buck. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com