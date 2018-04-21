July 30, 1940-April 19, 2018
DAVENPORT - Robert D. “Butch” Lively, 77, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Butch was born July 30, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to James and Vera (Auliff) Lively. He married Barbara Simon on April 5, 1963, in Davenport. Butch farmed in the DeWitt and LeClaire areas until 1988 when he began his career with Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. He retired on January 1, 2011.
After retirement, Butch enjoyed golfing and working in his yard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Barb; children, Jennifer (Jeff) Poell of DeWitt, James (Tina) Lively of DeWitt; grandchildren, Brandon (Erin) Poell, Nathan Poell (Sara Cawiezell), Courtni (Austin) Siela, Bethany Roth, and Zachary Lively; great-grandchildren, Kellan, Jaxson, and Parker; a sister, Mary (Fred) Boley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Betty Hamilton.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A private interment will be held at a later date.
