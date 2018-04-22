Robert Hines

June 9, 1945-April 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - Robert Earl Hines Sr., 72, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died on Friday, April 20, 2018, at his home surrounded by his beloved family.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
He was born in Davenport on June 9, 1945, the son of Robert Albert and Myrtle (Hill) Hines.
In earlier years, Robert was employed at the former Hopkins Barrel Company of Davenport.
Robert was a “shade tree mechanic” who loved to work on cars, enjoyed watching western movies and “scrapping.”
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jackie; his daughters, Susan (Gary) Gregory of Clinton, Iowa, Cindy Morgan-Tyler of Bettendorf, Ginger Morgan of Davenport and Crystal Riley in Missouri; his sons, Ted Hines, Robert “Bobby” Hines and Gerald Morgan, all of Davenport; twenty grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Liz (Francis) Sanders of Davenport, and Dorothy Collett in Missouri; his brother, Melvin (Bev) Hines of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Georgetta Morgan Hines; his brother, Gary Woodruff; his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Linda Hines; his nephews, Oscar Schmidt and Scott Woodruff; and his parents.
