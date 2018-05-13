Robert Ketelsen

June 30, 1948-May 5, 2018
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. -- Robert John Ketelsen 'Jack', 69, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa, and moved to Land O' Lakes from Madison, Wisconsin, in 2015.
Jack served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was known as a teacher and always loved learning new things. Jack went on yearly mission trips to different countries to help those in need. He taught Bible study. Jack enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved going cross country in his RV.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Ketelsen, of Davenport, Iowa.
Jack is survived by two sons, Brian Ketelsen, of Land O' Lakes, and Derek Ketelsen and his wife, Adrianne, of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Tom Ketelsen, of East Moline, Illinois, and Steven Ketelsen, of Davenport, Iowa; five grandchildren, Nathan, Lauren, Evelyn, Jackson, and Ava.
Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.