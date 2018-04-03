August 30, 1936-April 1, 2018
MILAN — Robert L. Tobey, 81, of Milan, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, Milan. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made in care of First Presbyterian Church, Milan.
Robert was born in Moline on August 30, 1936, a son of Donald and Helen Gale Tobey. He married Carol A. Creger on October 12, 1957 in Viola, Illinois.
Robert was very happy and proud to have served his country as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He worked as a supervisor at Oscar Mayer in Davenport for 37 years.
Robert was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Milan, where he enjoyed attending the men's breakfasts every Tuesday. He was also a member of the Rock Island Moose Lodge 190 and past member of the Rock Island Conservation Club on Big Island. He enjoyed wintering in Texas and traveling, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and sport shooting. Robert was an excellent marksman. He was also a very proud supporter of our U.S. military. Most of all, he will be remembered as an amazing man who was a loving father, husband and great friend to many.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carol Tobey, Milan; children, Steven R. Tobey and his husband, Tony Luna, Los Angeles, and Jeanne L. Tobey and her husband, Shannon Spence, Portland, Oregon; and a half-brother, Robert (Mary Lou) Ries, Milan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Tobey Jr.
