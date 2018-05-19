November 2, 1943-May 17, 2018
CLINTON — Robert M. Riedesel, 74, of Clinton, passed away Thursday May 17, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City, surrounded by his family. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be held Tuesday at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com
Robert was born on Nov. 2, 1943, in Clarence, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Evelyn (Behrend) Riedesel. He was a baptized Jehovah's Witness. He married Ronna Kyarsgaard on Oct. 12, 1963, in Dubuque. Robert worked for the Iowa American Water Company for over 34 years. He enjoyed playing guitar, music, singing, riding motorcycles, gardening, camping, his daily rides with his wife, Ronna, and his dog, Jake. He loved visiting with his friends at the Hy-Vee coffee club.
Robert is survived by his wife, Ronna Riedesel of Clinton; two children, Brian Riedesel of Clinton and Lisa (Dana) Jewell of Clinton; his grandson, Aaron Jewell; his great-grandson, Owen Jewell; a brother, LeRoy (Barb) Riedesel of Clarence; a sister, Mary (Dan) Levsen of Clarence; his aunt, Arlene Hines of Clarence; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Family and friends will miss Bob dearly.