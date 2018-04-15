Robert Moses

February 18, 1953 - April 12, 2018
DAVENPORT -- Robert “Bobby” D. Moses, 65, of Davenport, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
He fought the battle two times. The family will be greeting friends and family on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to his wife, Darma Moses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Bobby was born on February 18, 1953, in Davenport, to Robert and Isabel (Quigley) Moses. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 1971. He was a cement finisher at Priester Construction and Little Dickens for many years. Bobby met his best friend and love of his life, Darma Henning, in 1975 and they were married on February 14, 1976, in Davenport.
Bobby had a heart of gold and loved everybody. “You are gone, but will never be forgotten." He will be missed by his special friends, “Pee Wee” Louck, Troy Dickens, and Diane Fox, plus so many more. Also his special cat “Louie Ray”.
Those left cherishing his memory include his loving wife of 42 years, Darma, brother David (Ruthie) Moses, sister-in-law Gina Moses, and his nieces and nephews.
His father, mother, and brother Jon preceded him in death.