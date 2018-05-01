Robert Pate

Oct. 5, 1958 — April 27, 2018
TAYLOR RIDGE — Robert “Red” Pate, 59, Taylor Ridge, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at his home. Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Visitation is from noon until service time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Red was born Oct. 5, 1958 in Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of Ernest and Irene (Jewitt) Pate. He married Deanna Lyon on May 4, 1986, in Rock Island. Red was a skilled diesel mechanic working at Monson Truck and Trailer and Mississippi Truck and Trailer. He enjoyed the outdoors, being on the the water, hunting and fishing. He loved to tinker and could fix anything. Red was a man of few words, spoken only when needed, and he always said he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, children, Andrew (Chelsey) Pate, Illinois City, and Amanda (Curt) Galliway, Gillette, Wyoming, his first grandchild is due in October, and siblings, Roger Pate, Davenport, Marilyn Horner, Bellevue, Iowa, and Cathy Venton, DeWitt, Iowa, and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike.
