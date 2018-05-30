ROBERT PHARES

August 8, 1943 -May 21, 2018
RALEIGH, N.C. — Robert J. Phares died on May 21, 2018, at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, of natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Gail Sharon Phares; his daughters, Rebecca Phares and Lisa (Phares) Outterson; and David Outterson his son-in-law. He was a father, grandfather, husband and federal worker extraordinaire. He provided kind but honest advice to his family and to those in need whom he visited throughout the past decades. Supporting the closure of the School of Americas and working as a volunteer for that cause was one of his proudest accomplishments. Those of us fortunate enough to have know him will never forget his smile, quick wit and caring manner.
Bob was born in Rock Island, on August 8, 1943, to Lawrence and Dorothy Phares.
Upon graduation from Alleman High School, Class of 1961, Bob and his brother, Bill, both attended and graduated from the University of Illinois. Bob received a law degree from the University in 1968. After earning his degree Bob entered the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School and served as a Naval Intelligence Officer for three years.
Bob spent his career as an attorney for the Veterans Administration, and for the Coal Mine Health and Safety Administration. He was also an Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration for 37 years, until his death. Bob was proud to serve as an Administrative Law Judge and enjoyed a career in which he was able to attain satisfaction in a professional legal environment with respected friends.
Bob married Gail (Jerome) Phares in 1972 and was deeply committed to her throughout their 46-year marriage. As her career blossomed he encouraged her to travel throughout the country and world as she advocated for peace and justice. Her travels took her to Nicaragua and throughout Latin America. She also advocated for the rights of immigrants in North Carolina. Feminism was a core value for Bob and part of how he expressed it was in supporting his wife's and then his daughters' careers. He bought the first issue of Ms. Magazine and proudly passed it on to his daughter.
Through AIDS ministry, as part of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Bob was a servant leader driving patients with AIDS to doctor's appointments. This was a time when many were often shunned by their own families. It was part of his lifelong devotion to ministry instilled in him by his parents, Dorothy and Lawrence Phares.
Bob also took on additional responsibilities, supporting those imprisoned during protests of the School of Americas and others in the community. He valued the friendships made and victories won in this effort. He especially valued the attention brought to the genocide in Guatemala.
Survivors and those who will honor his memory are his wife, Gail Sharon (Jerome) Phares; daughters, Lisa (David) Outterson, Rebecca Phares (Tina Hodges); grandchildren, Kayla, Joel, Isabella, and Maura; brother, William (Mary) Phares, East Moline; sisters, Kay (David) Lee, Moline, Margaret (Fred) Lenhart, Crestwood, Michigan; and, many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy (Nibert) Phares.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. June 1, 2018, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held in Moline at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Kings Bay Plowshares Support Fund, Human Rights Watch, or Alleman High School.
