Robert Smith

December 15, 1925 - May 11, 2018
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- Robert L. Smith, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, May 11, 2018, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the West Liberty United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Fire and Rescue, West Liberty United Methodist Church and Iowa City Hospice.
Robert was born December 15, 1925, on the family farm near West Liberty. He was the son of Earl and Della (Kramer) Smith. Bob was a graduate of West Liberty High School.
On June 1, 1947, he was united in marriage to Ruthetta Merchant at the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church, West Liberty.
He had farmed for 6 years and later worked for S Service Company for 36 years. Bob was a member of the United Methodist Church, past Explorer Scout Leader, Lions Club, volunteer fireman for 29 years and a member of the West Liberty Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and gardening.
Survivors include his four children: Joanne (Ted) Gladden of Green Valley, Arizona, Dennis (Jean) Smith of Lake Lillian, Minnesota, Janine (Jim) Johnson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Doug (Linda) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona. 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Brother: Kenneth Smith of West Liberty and sister-in-law: Betty Smith of West Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Ruthetta, sisters: Betty Weinard and Ethel Burnett, brothers: Frank, Wayne and Rodney.