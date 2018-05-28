May 10, 1952 – May 25, 2018
PLEASANT VALLEY — Roberta Ellen Plath was one of 12 children, raised in Andalusia, Illinois. She married Stephen Plath who passed in 2007. They were married for over 30 years and lived much of their life on the river in Pleasant Valley. She had two daughters Aaron Plath and Pernell Meier; and six grandchildren, Gabrielle Weeks, Jessica Meier, Maria Meier, Jacob Meier, Justin Meier and James Meier. She also had two great-grandchildren, Malikaii Sarazin and Greycin Sarazin. She loved to read books and newspaper and to plant flowers. She was very up-to-date on the latest politics and loved to watch the news.