Roger Nolting

May 31, 1949-April 4, 2018
Roger was peacefully called to his heavenly home after a brief battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, surrounded by his loving wife, Brenda; two beautiful daughters, Stephanie Lynn and Beth Ann Nolting; brother, Charles and his wife Suzanne; along with lifetime friends, Ray and Linda Svendson, and Pastor Vokt,
Roger was born on May 31, 1949. in Waukon, Iowa, the son of Martin and Ruth (Hansmeier) Nolting. He graduated from Waukon High School and enlisted the U.S Navy, where he served during the Vietnam era as a gunners mate. He was awarded the National Defense Medal and was honorably discharged in Key West, Florida, where he met Brenda Sisonick. They were married on May 11, 1970, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, and later moved back to Iowa. He attended Palmer Junior College on a basketball scholarship. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from St. Ambrose University where he received BA in Physical Fitness. He coached girls basketball at Davenport West High and boys basketball at Wood Junior High. He later worked at John Deere in Milan. He sold Real Estate for Century 21 and ReMax River Cities. He also enjoyed working at Signature Group until it closed. He and Stephanie established Stoeger's Bar & Grill in 2006. He recently retired in Bradenton with his wife in December 2017. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed fishing all his life. He loved horseback riding, camping and adventurous traveling
Survivors include his wife, Brenda, of Bradenton; daughters, Stephanie Lynn Nolting of Davenport, Beth Ann “Squirt” Nolting of Davenport, sisters; Elizabeth (Dale) Livingood of Oelwein, Nancy (Steve) Evans of Colorado; brothers, Milton (Ruth) Nolting of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Charles (Suzanne) Nolting of Bettendorf, Larry Nolting of Cedar Rapids; several nieces and nephews; and grand dogs, Bella and Izzy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Doreen Nolting.
Memorials may be directed to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, and the staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Gone Fishing ...
