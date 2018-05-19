April 18, 2018
BETTENDORF — Roger P. Enke, 89, beloved husband of Betty (nee Payne) for 67 years, passed away April 18, 2018. Roger was born in Mount Union, Iowa, to the late Pearl H. Enke and Jeneava (Davey) Enke. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, David; and daughter, Diane (John Golan). Roger was a devoted grandfather to Scott (Amber) and Nick (Jessica) Enke, Grace and Emily Golan and proud great-grandfather to Connor, Alyssa and Hailey Enke.
Roger graduated from Yarmouth High School and Iowa Wesleyan College, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He married his college sweetheart, Betty, in 1950. Roger served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. After discharge from the service, Roger began his career in sales, first in Fort Madison, then Sterling, Illinois, culminating with his founding of Action-Ad, Inc., a promotional sales company, in 1967. Residing in Bettendorf, Roger enjoyed a successful business career as well as cherished family time, pick-up basketball games, and golf. His passion for sales never waned, and he continued making calls into his 80s. His son, David, now operates the company. A lifelong Iowan and devoted Hawkeye fan, Roger was an eternal optimist, always seeing the glass as half full. He will be remembered for this positive, upbeat attitude as well as his kindness and gentleness to all who knew him.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held Friday, June 1, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home located at 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
