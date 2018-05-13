March 11, 1950-May 2, 2018
DAVENPORT - Roger Thomas, 68, passed away on May 2, 2018.
He was born on March 11, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa, and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.
A 1968 graduate of Davenport West High School, he met and married his wife of 44 years in Thailand. Roger retired from Laramie County Community College as a security officer after 20+ years. He lived in Cheyenne, Wyo., since 1974, and moved to Minnesota in the summer of 2016 to be near grandchildren. Roger loved his dogs.
Roger is survived by wife, Preeya; step-children, TJ (David) Nelson, Oye (Mark) Masterson; three grandchildren; siblings, Dick (Clarissa Martel) Thomas, Rodney (Lisa Gray) Nolan, Bryan (Cindie) Nolan,Tim (Jackie) Nolan, Jeff (Jane) Nolan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by mother and step-father, Irma and Harry Nolan; father, Richard Thomas Sr.; and a sister, Nancy Jones. He will be missed by many.
A small gathering of family and friends to celebrate Roger's life will be held on Friday, May 18, 4-7 p.m. at Duck Creek Lodge, 3300 East Locust St., Davenport, Iowa.