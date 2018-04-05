January 18, 1930-April 4, 2018
DURANT — Roland Henry Paulsen, 88, of Durant, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Country Manor in Davenport.
Roland was born in Muscatine County on January 18, 1930, to Harvey and Malinda (Nitz) Paulsen. He graduated from Durant High School and from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in history and biology.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Roland married Verna J. Korthaus on May 5, 1953. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2017.
Roland farmed in Scott County and was a vice president at Central State Bank in Muscatine. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
He served on the boards of the Durant School, Eastern Iowa Community College, Muscatine Museum and Hershey Manor.
He was an avid Hawkeye fan, loved dancing with Verna and was a member of the Wilton Masonic Lodge and Purity Chapter OES.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.
Roland is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kerri (Denis) Bland of Bettendorf and Kendra (Mark) MacLennan of Wilsonville, Oregon; his son, Jeff (Teresa) Paulsen of Stockton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Elaine Lorenzen of Lenexa, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his grandson, Ian MacLennan, and his siblings, Lois Schalpkohl and Darwin Paulsen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the Durant School Education Foundation in his memory.