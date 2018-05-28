Ronald Damewood

July 17, 1938 - March 14, 2018
LAKELAND, Fla. - Ronald R. Damewood Sr., 79 years old, from Lakeland, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2018, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Private burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. A service celebrating Ron's life will be held on noon Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in Ron's name to the Children's Miracle Network at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.orgonate.
Ron was born on July 17, 1938, in Monmouth, Illinois, to Ralph and Anne Damewood. He graduated from Davenport Central High School.
Ron married Pamela Wolfe on December 16, 1977, in Preemption, Illinois.
Ron and Pam lived in Coal Valley and Bettendorf before retiring in 2006 and enjoyed their retirement in Lakeland, Florida.
Mr. Damewood started working at his father's company in 1961, Tri City Heat Treat. From 1980 - 2006, Ron was President of Tri City Heat Treat.
Ron's model was not to be the biggest, but to be the best in the Heat Treat Industry. He was a past member of the Metal Treating Institute, American Society of Metals.
Throughout his life, Ron loved racquet ball, bowling, camping, horseback riding, water skiing, snow skiing, trout fishing, bow hunting, hunting with his sons and grandsons and golfing with his buddies.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Pam. His children Ronald Jr. (Faith), Christopher (Linda), Mark (Connie), Randall (Laura), Matt (Christine), Chad (Susan), Stacy (Kale) Steffen, Candice (Leon) Key; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Sharon); and many nieces, nephews, sister and brother in-laws.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.