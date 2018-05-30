Ronald Ferrell

October 26, 1944 - May 25, 2018
LeCLAIRE — Rev. Ronald B. Ferrell, 73, of LeClaire, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Manor Care-Utica Ridge in Davenport.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018. at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Bettendorf, where he was a member. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church World Hunger Project, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity or to any of the former churches he served. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born in Chicago, on October 26, 1944, the son of Robert and Adele (Christiensen) Ferrell. In November 1971, he married Patricia A. Stephenson in Richardson, Texas.
Ron was a graduate of Augustana College in Rock Island, and the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.
As a pastor, he served Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Denton, Texas, St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa, Salem Lutheran Church in Creston, Iowa, Trinity Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley, and Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. He then was Assistant to the Bishop for Northern Illinois Lutheran Synod and later served Immanuel Lutheran Church of Dixon, Illinois, was interim pastor of the Edwards River Ministry and served the Illowa Lutheran Coalition as well. Over the course of his career, Ron has mentored nine interns.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Patricia; his daughters, Brianne and Katelyn (Noe Velazquez); his granddaughter, Adele; and his sister, Susan Stewart.
His parents preceded him in death.
