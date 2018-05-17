Ronald Lee

May 19, 1948 - May 15, 2018
PARKERSBURG, W. Va. — Ronald Dean Lee, 69, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, formerly of the Illinois Quad-Cities, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
He was born May 19, 1948, in Moline, the son of the late Fred Lee and Donna Maynard Lee Qualls and step-father, Cecil Qualls.
Ronald was a graduate of Illinois State University and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a retired CPA who owned U.S. Income Tax in the Illinois Quad-Cities. Ronald loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle throughout the countryside exploring.
He is survived by his son, Josh Lee (Sasha) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Kylin, Parker and Avery Lee; two sisters, Sandra Bell (Dan) of Spencer, Indiana, and Rosalyn Scott of Dayton, Ohio; four brothers, Larry Lee of Shawnee Mission, Missouri, Gary Qualls (Kathy) of Moline, Cecil Earl Qualls of Rock Island, and Dennis Qualls (Linda) of East Moline; and several nieces and nephews.
At Ronald's request, there will be no services or visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., South Parkersburg, is assisting the family.