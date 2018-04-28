April 25, 2018
BETTENDORF — Ronald Richard Wait, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services in celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 30, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, where his family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Genesis Hospice.
Ronald was born in 1932 in Independence, Iowa, to Carl O. and Effie Z. (Henderson) Wait. Ron married Shirley Marie Veberg of Moline. Ron grew up in Oelwein, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa obtaining a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric until his retirement. Ron was thankful for his wonderful family and continuous employment from his teenage years through his retirement. He was an avid Hawkeye fan and church member.
Ron is survived by his wife Shirley; children and their spouses Jonathan R. and Laura Wait, Kristin M. and J. D. Moon, Karen R. and Brad Venghaus and Mary E. and John Black; grandchildren Nathan (Emma) Wait, Vanessa (Alex) Boston, Jared (Khatiya) Moon, Erik Moon, Luke Venghaus, Lee Venghaus, Caroline Black, and Adam Black; great-granddaughter Matilda Boston; sisters Mary (Charles deceased) Zanatta, Donald (Dorothy deceased) Wait, Betty and Merle Unkrich, William and Marlene Wait and Denice and Leo Nichols. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Katherine (and Robert Williams) and Lucille (and Gary Hullinger).
