May 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ronald “Ron” David Aust, 80, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, May 1, at Genesis East Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. His family will greet friends Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Ronald's name may be made to the Davenport West Band Boosters.
Ron was born in 1938 to David H. and Theresa (Brown) Aust. He studied and became a machinist at Roth Pump Company in Milan. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1993 after 30 years. He later worked at the Davenport Public Schools for 15 years. On May 31, 1975, he was united in marriage to Connie Petty. Ron was an avid collector of vintage toy race cars and gas and oil memorabilia. He enjoyed a fast-paced exchange in deciding a purchase price when selling or buying toys. He and Connie traveled to many places to follow their passion of vintage toys and signs.
In his younger days, he coached pony league and volunteered for BIX celebrations. He also enjoyed attending Indy car and sprint car races with Connie. He had a great passion for music, particularly the Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band. Ron's pride and joy were his grandchildren. He was instrumental in developing their talent and love for music and enjoyed every visit and phone call with them.
Those left to honor Ron's memory are his wife of 42 years, Connie; two sons Gregory David (Kim) Aust and Kimberlyn Rolland (Joan) Aust; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Brianna and David. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be expressed to Ron's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.