Ronald Stein

TIPTON, Iowa — Ronald James Stein, 82, of Rochester, Iowa, died peacefully on Saturday, May 26, 2018, in the Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton with Ron's nephew, Jeffrey Dahlin, officiating. Burial will follow in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with full military rites. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Ronald was born on December 29, 1935, in Davenport. He was the son of Ernest and Blanche Doran Stein. Ron graduated from Davenport High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. On September 10, 1955, Ron was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Preston in Davenport. To this union were born three children, Sharon, Sandra and James. Ron worked as an officer for the Tipton Police Department, served as a deputy sheriff for the Cedar County Sheriff's Department, served as the Chief of Police in Clarence, worked as a Park Ranger for the Davenport Conservation Department, worked in Scott County as a jailer, worked for Medic as a driver and then worked as a patient transporter for Genesis. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ron is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Sharon Lincoln, Sandra Marler and James Stein; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Blanche Stein. A memorial fund has been established for the Friends of the Animals and the Cedar County Historical Jail Fund.