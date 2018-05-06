Ronda Weipert

September 7, 1957-May 4, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ronda J. Weipert, 60, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronda died Friday, May 4, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ronda Janette Zier was born on September 7, 1957, in Davenport, a daughter of Jerry L. and Yvonne (Jones) Zier. She was united in marriage to Gary Weipert on July 13, 2000, in Davenport. Ronda had worked in the Davenport School System for many years before retiring for health reasons.
She enjoyed camping and daytrips on the Harley and going out for breakfast, but her greatest joy was attending her grandchildren's school and sports activities. Her life revolved around their events.
Memorials may be made to either New Life Baptist Church or University of Iowa Stead family Children's Hospital
Survivors include her husband Gary of Davenport and their children; Jeremy (Misty) Lane, Jason Lane, Mike (Beth) Weipert and Chad (Kerri) Weipert, all of Davenport; her Mother Yvonne Zier, Davenport; sisters, Rachelle (Kevin) Hodson, Blue Grass, Diana (Bill) Berry, Geneseo, Ill., and Carla (Steve) Underwood, Milan, Ill.; grandchildren, Steven, Jacob, Wyatt, Collin, Gabbie, and Aidan; great-grandchildren; Aliviana and Ryder
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry, and her grandparents Howard and Naomi Jones.
Her family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sy and his staff at University of Iowa Hospitals and Dr. Lee and the staff at Genesis Radiological Group, for all the compassion, care, and love you've shown.
