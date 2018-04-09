Rose Peterschmidt

February 13, 2018
MUSCATINE - Rose Marie Peterschmidt, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the St. Mathias Church. Burial will take place in Scared Heart Cemetery, Ft. Madison, at a later date. A time of food and fellowship will follow the funeral mass at Gannon Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
