Russell Bixby

January 21, 1931-April 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — Russell M. Bixby, 87, of Davenport, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at Aspen Rehab and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Mortuary. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Russell was born on January 21, 1931, in Guthrie Center, Iowa, the son of Irwin and Viola (Bessie) Dygert Bixby. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Showens on August 12, 1962. She preceded him in death on December 17, 2003.
Russell was a proud United States Army veteran as a radio operator and had taught Morse Code. He was a former pilot and owned at J-3 Cub. He was K0IIS Ham Radio operator for over 60 years and had conversations with people all over the world. Russell also enjoyed target shooting, teaching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to shoot. He enjoyed taking them to shooting competitions. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 26, NRA and Oakhills Gun Club. Above all, he was known for his sweet tooth.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Michael (Glenda) Bixby Sr., Ron Bixby, Cheryl Bixby and Rev. Jeff (Melissa) Bixby; grandchildren, Christian Bixby, Amanda Simpson, Michael Bixby Jr., Andrew Daniels, Jeffrey Snook, Elizabeth Bixby, Ed Jacksion, Crystal Turner, and Nicole Jackson; great-grandchildren, Zane, Emily, Autumn, Ayden, Alexis, Caiden, Addisyn, Harper, Dalton, Taylor, Austin, Xavier, Alex, Annabell, Savannah and Leland; sister, Judy (Victor) Dibbern; and sister-in-law, Sandy Bixby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Roger.