May 2, 1988-May 11, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Russell Fisk, 30, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Coal Valley, died Friday in Kansas City. Fisk was killed at 8:15 p.m. in a random shooting while driving home from work. He was one of several victims in a series of shootings in that area that evening.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Burial is in Western Township Cemetery, Orion, Illinois. Friends are invited to join the family at a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe following the burial. Russ was a generous supporter of the homeless, so memorials may be made in his name to any food bank in the Quad-Cities, Kansas City, or Lake of the Ozarks.
Russell James was born May 2, 1988, in Davenport, to Randall and Joanna Collier Fisk. He was an award-winning tattoo artist and owned the Black Card Tattoo Collective in Kansas City. He was sponsored and endorsed by many of the leading tattoo suppliers in the country, and had previously been employed by Bad Donkey Tattoo in Lake of the Ozarks. He was generous with people, especially servers and the homeless, and was a positive person who motivated others and mentored tattoo artists. He was known as a fun and upbeat guy who people wanted to be with. He never met a stranger. His passions were cars and car shows, music, especially drums, and drawing. He loved his bulldog, Etnie and enjoyed darts, pool and golf.
Russell is survived by his parents, Joanna and Randy Fisk of Coal Valley; a sister, Lindsey Fisk of Yulee, Florida; and grandparents, Carole Albrecht, Patricia Fisk, and James Collier. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dan Fisk and Colleen Collier.
Russell James would tell people, “The sky is not the limit, it's only the beginning.” Stories and condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.